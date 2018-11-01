Women's World Twenty20: South Africa forced to make two changes
-
- From the section Women's Cricket
South Africa have been forced into two late changes to their squad for the ICC Women's World Twenty20.
Saarah Smith, 19, fractured a finger in practice, while fellow off-spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe, 21, was recently suspended from bowling in international cricket for having an illegal action.
Their places go to experienced left-arm seamer Moseline Daniels, 28, and off-spinner Yolani Fourie, 29.
The World T20 begins in the West Indies next Friday, 9 November.
South Africa, who reached the semi-finals in 2014, are in Group A alongside hosts West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.