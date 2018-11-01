Women's World Twenty20: South Africa forced to make two changes

From the section

The International Cricket Council ruled that all of Ntozakhe's deliveries exceeded the 15-degree limit for arm extension, and she must now remodel her aciton

South Africa have been forced into two late changes to their squad for the ICC Women's World Twenty20.

Saarah Smith, 19, fractured a finger in practice, while fellow off-spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe, 21, was recently suspended from bowling in international cricket for having an illegal action.

Their places go to experienced left-arm seamer Moseline Daniels, 28, and off-spinner Yolani Fourie, 29.

The World T20 begins in the West Indies next Friday, 9 November.

South Africa, who reached the semi-finals in 2014, are in Group A alongside hosts West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.