Sri Lanka v England: First day of tourists' final warm-up match washed out

England's preparations for the Test series in Sri Lanka were disrupted as the opening day of their final warm-up match was washed out.

The England players did not even travel to the ground in Colombo, where they are due to face a Sri Lanka Board President's XI in a two-day game.

Should the match begin on Friday, both sides will bat for 50 overs - but further rain is forecast.

England's first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle begins on 6 November.

The tourists have played just two days of red-ball cricket since arriving, with spinner Jack Leach yet to feature in a match.

Captain Joe Root scored a century in the first warm-up match, which ended in a draw.

England have not won a Test series in Sri Lanka since 2001, when they won 2-1.

It is understood England officials are talking to the Sri Lankan Cricket Board after reports the team hotel for the second Test in Pallekelle is overbooked.