Nuwan Zoysa: Sri Lanka bowling coach charged with match-fixing

Nuwan Zoysa took 64 wickets in 30 Tests after making his debut in 1997

Sri Lanka bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa has been charged with match-fixing by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Zoysa, who played 30 Tests and 95 one-day internationals, is accused of three breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, including being party to an effort to fix an international match.

The 40-year-old former bowler has been suspended and has 14 days from 1 November to respond to the charges.

England's three-Test series against Sri Lanka starts on Tuesday.

Zoysa is also accused of "directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player" to fix or influence the progress of a match and failing to disclose approaches to "engage in corrupt conduct".

Earlier this month, Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC anti-corruption unit, announced an investigation into "serious allegations of corruption" in Sri Lanka.

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya was subsequently charged with corruption and is accused of failing to co-operate with an investigation and "concealing, tampering with or destroying evidence".

Jayasuriya said the charges against him "do not contain allegations pertaining to match-fixing" and that he has always acted with "integrity and transparency".

According to the BBC Sinhala service, the charges by cricket's governing body against Jayasuriya related to his refusal to hand over his mobile phone to ICC authorities for "personal reasons".

Left-arm seamer Zoysa took 172 wickets for Sri Lanka in all formats during his international career between 1997 and 2007.