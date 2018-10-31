Matt Walker: Kent head coach signs two-year contract extension

Matt Walker scored over 15,000 runs for Kent in 16 seasons

Kent head coach Matt Walker has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 44-year-old has spent the past two seasons in charge of the Canterbury side, guiding them to promotion to Division One in 2018.

Walker spent 16 years with the county as a player before becoming assistant coach to Jimmy Adams in 2014.

"I have always been incredibly proud to coach Kent, so I'm delighted to be able to extend my contract," he told the county's website.

"We've got a great mix in the dressing room, a good blend of youth with a few experienced heads in the squad and we're beginning to make strides forward.

"We still have a lot of work to do but we all look forward to bringing future success to the club."