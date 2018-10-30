Hampshire: Craig White leaves head coach role with county

Craig White was formerly assistant and bowling coach at Hampshire

Former England all-rounder Craig White has stepped down as Hampshire head coach after two seasons in the role.

The 48-year-old took up the post full-time at the start of the 2017 season, having previously been the county's assistant and bowling coach.

He leaves at the end of his contract, having been with the county since 2012.

Hampshire won the One-Day Cup last season under White's leadership and also reached Finals Day in the T20 Blast in 2017.

The former Yorkshire player cited personal reasons for his decision and "spending long periods of time away from his family".

"It's become more and more difficult and I feel now is the right time to return to be with them on a more permanent basis," he said.

"I've had a fantastic six years at Hampshire and I'm proud of what we've been able to achieve as a group in that time."

The club say they will begin recruiting White's successor in due course.

Ex-captains in the frame?

Former captain and opening batsman Jimmy Adams, who retired at the end of last season, has spoken of his desire to move into a coaching role.

Another former Hampshire skipper, Dmitri Mascarenhas, who is the current assistant coach at Essex, could also be a contender.

Director of cricket, Giles White, thanked his namesake for his "incredible contributions" during his time at the county.

"We understand his decision to step down and have been aware of the difficulties of being away from his family," he said.

"He will be missed on both a personal and professional level."