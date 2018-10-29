Steve Magoffin: Ex-Worcestershire seamer takes women's coaching role

Steve Magoffin in action for Worcestershire
Steve Magoffin first joined Worcestershire in 2008 and also played for Sussex

Former Worcestershire seam bowler Steve Magoffin has taken up a role overseeing the club's women's pathway programme.

The 38-year-old Australian retired as a player last month, spending his final season at New Road in a second spell with the club.

He will lead the development set-up, starting from under-11s, and assist Rapids' head coach Gareth Davies.

"I will bring a bit of my experience from the men's game across to help with the programme going forward," he said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you