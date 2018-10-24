David Lloyd: All-rounder signs two-year Glamorgan extension

David Lloyd scored a career-best 119 against Gloucestershire in 2018

Glamorgan all-rounder David Lloyd has signed two-year a contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2021 season.

That will stretch the 26-year-old's senior career at the Welsh county to nine years.

The north Walian has scored more than 2,200 first-class runs and taken over 50 wickets.

I'm now one of the senior players at the club and I want to kick on over the next few seasons," said Lloyd.

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris said: "He is a proven performer across all three formats with both bat and ball and was having a strong 2018 campaign before injuries curtailed his season.

"Hopefully next year he puts his injuries behind him and can carry on improving and fulfil his undoubted talent."