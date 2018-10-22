Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath to retire after England Test series opener

Herath has taken 10 wickets or more in Tests nine times

Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath - the most successful left-arm bowler in Test cricket - will retire after November's first Test against England in Galle.

The 40-year-old has taken 430 wickets in 92 Tests, which puts him 10th on the all-time list of wicket takers in the longer format of the game.

Herath will retire at the same venue at which he made his debut 19 years ago.

Sri Lanka cricket chief Ashley de Silva said Herath's retirement would "be a big loss for Sri Lanka cricket".

He added: "We wish to thank him for the invaluable contribution he has made."

Herath, who played for Hampshire and Surrey in county cricket, has 34 five-wicket hauls to his name and has taken 10 wickets or more nine times.

Sri Lanka's first Test in the three-match series against England starts on Tuesday, 6 November.