Gavin Griffiths: Leicestershire seamer agrees new deal until 2020

Gavin Griffiths moved to Leicestershire from Lancashire at the start of the 2017 season

Leicestershire seamer Gavin Griffiths has signed a new deal at Grace Road.

The 24-year-old has agreed a contract extension that will see him stay at the club until the end of the 2020 season.

He took 36 wickets at an average of 24.50 in the County Championship last season, including taking 10 wickets for 83 runs against Durham in a match where he had consecutive career-best figures.

"I've relished being a part of the Foxes over the last two years," Griffiths told the club website.

"I'm delighted that will continue over the next two seasons.

"After a tough year in 2017 I enjoyed the 2018 season with bat and ball, and feel that my game came on a great deal last season working with Paul Nixon, John Sadler and bowling coach Matt Mason.

"They all gave me a belief in my own game that I was probably lacking the year before."