Jonny Bairstow: England batsman ruled out of white ball games by injury

Bairstow reacts after suffering ankle injury
England's players have awarded each other fantasy football values on their current tour
Sri Lanka v England, fifth one-day international
Venue: Colombo Date: Tuesday, 23 October Time: 10:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary and The Cricket Social programme on the BBC Sport website and app.

England batsman Jonny Bairstow will miss the remaining one-day international and one-off T20 against Sri Lanka after twisting his ankle playing football in training.

England brought in Alex Hales to replace Yorkshire's Bairstow for Saturday's fourth match, with victory giving them a series-winning 3-0 lead.

The final match takes place in Colombo on Tuesday with the T20 on Saturday.

The first of three Test matches starts in Galle on 6 November.

England regularly play a short game of football in training and pre-match warm-ups, and the players have been awarding each other fantasy football values on this tour.

However, speaking earlier this week, recalled 32-year-old Kent batsman Joe Denly offered another reminder of the risks involved.

He suffered a knee injury in a challenge from team-mate Owais Shah in 2009 and football was banned for a time by then England coach Andy Flower.

Referring to the incident, Denly said: "A few of the lads were saying I ruined their football - the best part of the day as they say.

"Thankfully it is back in now and hopefully no more injuries."

