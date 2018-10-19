Pakistan beat Australia to claim biggest ever Test win and clinch series

Mohammed Abbas became the first fast bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in the United Arab Emirates

Second Test, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (day four) Pakistan 282 & 400-8 dec (Babar 99; Lyon 135-4) Australia 145 & 164-9 (Labuschagne 43; Abbas 62-5) Pakistan won by 373 runs; won series 1-0 Scorecard

Pakistan beat Australia by 373 runs in the second Test to claim a 1-0 series victory in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan bowler Mohammed Abbas, 28, had figures of 62-5 from Australia's second innings to register a 10-wicket haul.

After being set a target of 538, Australia could only manage 164-9 as opener Usman Khawaja did not bat after suffering a knee injury on Thursday.

That made it Pakistan's biggest Test win in terms of runs - and Australia's fourth heaviest Test defeat.

Despite fighting back to claim a draw in the first Test of the two-Test series, Australia had no reply to the Pakistan bowling attack on Friday.

Australia offered some resistance in the form of Marnus Labuschagne (43) and Travis Head (36) but were defeated after spinner Yasir Shah dismissed the tail, finishing with 3-45.

Australia will look to bounce back as the two sides face each other in a best-of-three T20 series in the United Arab Emirates, which begins on Wednesday, 24 October.