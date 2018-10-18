Danish Kaneria admits spot-fixing after six years and apologises to Essex

Kaneria, who spent six seasons at Essex, has now apologised to the club and former team-mates

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has admitted involvement in spot-fixing after six years of denial.

The 37-year-old has also apologised to former Essex team-mate Mervyn Westfield, who faced time in jail after Kaneria encouraged him to spot-fix.

Leg spinner Kaneria, who unsuccessfully appealed against a life ban from playing in England and Wales, says he "cannot live a life with lies".

"It's been six years. I lost everything," he told Al Jazeera.

"I lost friends, respect from fans.

"I want to apologise to Mervyn Westfield, my Essex team-mates, Essex Cricket Club and the fans, to Pakistan and my fans around the world. And to my wife and family - I have let them all down."

