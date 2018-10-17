Sri Lanka v England: ECB defends touring during monsoon season

The pitch in Kandy spent much of the day under over on Wednesday

The England and Wales Cricket Board has defended the decision to tour Sri Lanka during monsoon season, after a third successive one-day international was affected by rain.

The third ODI in Kandy was delayed by almost six hours and reduced to 21 overs per side.

Only 15 overs were bowled in the series opener, while England won the second game when rain ended play early.

The ECB said it had "very little wriggle room" over dates for the tour.

A statement read: "After hosting England, Sri Lanka spend the rest of the 2018-19 season touring New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

"They play their first match in New Zealand on 8 December, which left very little wriggle room given our final Test in Sri Lanka finishes on 29 November."

The third ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium was due to start at 10:00 BST on Wednesday, but rain for much of the day meant play did not start until 15:45.

All five of England's matches on this tour have been affected by the weather.

The first tour game was cut short and the second was washed out without a ball being bowled.

England's tour, which features five ODIs, a Twenty20 and three Tests, runs from 5 October to 27 November.

One of four monsoon seasons in Sri Lanka takes place between October and November, according to the Department of Meteorology in Sri Lanka.

It says that "the whole country experiences strong winds with widespread rain, sometimes leading to floods and landslides" during this period.

Opposing boards agree dates for tours, based on the schedule set out in the International Cricket Council's Future Tours Programme.

England lead the five-match series 1-0.

The fourth ODI takes place in Kandy at 05:15 BST on Sunday. The final match in Colombo on 23 October has a reserve day scheduled on 24 October.