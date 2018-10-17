Michael Carberry: Leicestershire part company with former England opener

Michael Carberry initially joined Leicestershire on loan from Hampshire

Former England opener Michael Carberry has parted company with Leicestershire by mutual consent.

Carberry, 38, initially joined the Foxes on loan from Hampshire in August 2017 and was named captain when he made the move permanent before last season.

But his last appearance for the county came at the end of May after he was stripped of the captaincy.

In a statement, Leicestershire wished Carberry well for the future and added it would make no further comment.

In June, BBC Sport reported Carberry was understood to be considering legal action against Leicestershire over the manner in which he lost the captaincy.

The left-hander claimed he was given no reason for the decision and was on paid leave at the time.

Batsman Paul Horton replaced Carberry as skipper in all three formats for the remainder of the season, but head coach Paul Nixon later told BBC Radio Leicester the club wanted him to stay at Grace Road as a player.