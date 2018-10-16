Stuart Law: West Indies coach banned for two one-day internationals

Law will take over as Middlesex coach in January

West Indies coach Stuart Law has been suspended by the International Cricket Council for the first two of his side's five one-day internationals in India.

Law was given three demerit points and fined 100% of his match fee after breaching the ICC's code of conduct in the second Test against India.

The punishment has taken him to four demerit points and resulted in a ban.

On the third and last day of the defeat by India, Law made "inappropriate comments" to the umpires.

Law admitted the charge and accepted the sanction so there was no formal hearing.

Bruce Oxenford and Ian Gould were the on-field umpires, with Nigel Llong and Nitin Menon the respective third and fourth umpires.

"The incident on Sunday afternoon happened when Stuart Law, following the dismissal of Kieran Powell, went to the TV umpire's room and made inappropriate comments," said an ICC statement.

"He then walked to the fourth umpire's area and, in the presence of the players, again directed inappropriate comments at the fourth official."

Law will leave his position with the West Indies in December before taking over in the same role at Middlesex in January.