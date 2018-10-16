James Bracey: Gloucestershire batsman agrees new contract until 2021
- From the section Cricket
James Bracey has signed a new deal with Gloucestershire to keep him at the club until the end of the 2021 season.
The 21-year-old batsman and wicketkeeper was their second-highest scorer in the County Championship this summer with 785 runs.
He scored two centuries including 125 not out on the final day against Middlesex in May to salvage a draw.
"We see James playing a massive role for Gloucestershire," chief executive Will Brown told the club website.