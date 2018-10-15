Dieter Klein: Leicestershire bowler agrees new deal for 2019

Dieter Klein
Dieter Klein averages just under 30 runs per wicket in first-class cricket with best figures of 6-80

Leicestershire fast bowler Dieter Klein has agreed a new deal for 2019.

The 29-year-old South African left-armer first joined the Foxes in 2016 and has taken 62 wickets for the county in all forms of the game.

He also made a career-best 94 with the bat in the final Championship game of the summer against Glamorgan.

"Dieter's batting has come on tremendously, and he is a whole-hearted performer in everything that he does," said head coach Paul Nixon.

"There's been tremendous progress with the bowling unit under Matt Mason, and it is important to have a range of bowlers.

"Dieter offers us something different and we're delighted that he has signed an extension with us," he told the club website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you