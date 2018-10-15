Dieter Klein: Leicestershire bowler agrees new deal for 2019

Dieter Klein averages just under 30 runs per wicket in first-class cricket with best figures of 6-80

Leicestershire fast bowler Dieter Klein has agreed a new deal for 2019.

The 29-year-old South African left-armer first joined the Foxes in 2016 and has taken 62 wickets for the county in all forms of the game.

He also made a career-best 94 with the bat in the final Championship game of the summer against Glamorgan.

"Dieter's batting has come on tremendously, and he is a whole-hearted performer in everything that he does," said head coach Paul Nixon.

"There's been tremendous progress with the bowling unit under Matt Mason, and it is important to have a range of bowlers.

"Dieter offers us something different and we're delighted that he has signed an extension with us," he told the club website.