India v West Indies: Hosts again win inside three days to clinch series

Umesh Yadav claimed his first 10-wicket haul for India in his 40th Test

Second Test, Hyderabad (day three) West Indies 311 (Chase 106; Umesh 6-88) & 127 (Ambris 38; Umesh 4-45) India 367 (Pant 92; Holder 5-56) & 75-0 India won by 10 wickets; won series 2-0 Scorecard

Umesh Yadav claimed a 10-wicket haul as India again beat tourists West Indies inside three days to win their two-Test series 2-0.

The hosts enjoyed a 56-run lead from the first innings, despite Roston Chase hitting 106 and Jason Holder then taking 5-56 for West Indies.

India bowled the tourists out for 127 to set a target of 72 in Hyderabad, which they reached without loss.

That saw Windies suffer their fourth straight three-day defeat in India.

The tourists had looked in a promising position on day one, with Chase hitting his fourth Test century and Holder adding 52 while Umesh registered Test-best figures of 6-88 in a total of 311.

India's 18-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw followed up his debut Test century by hitting 70 before Ajinkya Rahane (80) and Rishabh Pant (92) helped the hosts to 314-4.

Holder, however, helped restrict India's first-innings lead as the hosts lost their last six wickets for 53 runs.

West Indies captain Holder's five wickets briefly gave him the best average (11.87) for a fast bowler in a calendar year for 100 years (with 30 or more wickets).

The 26-year-old, who now has 86 wickets from 35 Tests, finished the match with an average of 12.39 in 2018 so is still the first bowler since 2003 to have 30 or more wickets in a calendar year with an average of under 15 - the last was Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar (12.36).

Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell were both out for a duck in Windies' second innings, with Sunil Ambris (38) top-scoring as Umesh claimed 4-45.

Lokesh Rahul and Shaw both finished unbeaten on 33 as India eased to victory before the five-match ODI series begins on 21 October.