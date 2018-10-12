Joe Root says England one-day captain Eoin Morgan should not drop himself for World Cup

Morgan (left) captains England's 50-over and Twenty20 teams while Root (right) is Test captain

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan is a "brilliant leader" and should not drop himself from the 50-over side, according to Joe Root.

Morgan said on Tuesday he would be prepared to drop himself at next year's World Cup if it benefitted the team.

Morgan has revolutionised the England one-day team in recent years, leading the team to number one in the rankings.

"I think having him on the field is definitely the best way to go," said Root, who captains the Test side.

Morgan took over as England captain shortly before the 2015 World Cup where England suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit after defeat to Bangladesh, but he has since implemented a new, attacking approach.

Since the World Cup, England have only lost five of their 19 50-over series under Morgan's captaincy and have won 76% of their matches since June 2016, the highest percentage of any team.

Morgan told Sky Sports he was "capable of making a tough decision" to drop himself if he was out of form as the team needs to be put in the "best position in order to be contenders" at the World Cup.

England's ODI batting averages since January 2017 Runs Average Strike-rate Joe Root 1,808 66.96 89.15 Jonny Bairstow 1,529 61.16 112.59 Eoin Morgan 1,356 39.88 95.29 Jason Roy 1,337 39.32 104.53 Alex Hales 980 39.20 98.49 Jos Buttler 931 44.33 110.17 Ben Stokes 812 54.13 92.58

"It doesn't surprise me," Root told BBC Radio 5 live, when asked about Morgan's comments.

"I wouldn't do it if I was him because he adds so much as a leader but it doesn't surprise me because that is the character he is.

"He will do what it takes to make sure we are giving us ourselves our best chance winning and that's the sign of a brilliant leader.

"But, personally, I think having him on field is when this England side is at its strongest.

"He is a fantastic captain.

"He has done some remarkable things with this team to it get from where it was to number one in the world.

"It is a great example for me with the Test side."