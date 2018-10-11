Pakistan v Australia: Usman Khawaja heroics salvage draw for Aussies

Usman Khawaja helped Australia bat through four entire sessions to frustrate Pakistan and seal a draw

First Test, Dubai (day five of five) Pakistan: 482 & 181-6 dec Australia: 202 & 362-8 (Khawaja 141, Shah 4-114) Match drawn Scorecard

Usman Khawaja's marathon century helped Australia salvage a draw in the first Test against Pakistan in Dubai.

Khawaja, 31, who spent almost nine hours at the crease for his 141 and also scored 85 in the first innings, helped the Aussies survive 140 overs as they chased an improbable 462 to win.

Australia finished on 362-8 before the sides shook hands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mohammad Abbas was the pick of Pakistans's bowlers taking 4 for 29.

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, 22, has been ruled out of the second and final test after breaking his finger while fielding during Australia's second innings on Thursday.

The second Test takes place October 16-20 in Abu Dhabi.