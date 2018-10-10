Chris Wood: Hampshire left-arm seamer signs new contract

Chris Wood (second left) helped Hampshire win the One-Day Cup this year

Hampshire left-arm seamer Chris Wood has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the Ageas Bowl until the end of the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old has taken 105 first-class wickets and 220 in limited-overs games for the club since 2010.

"He's become a very smart bowler who has a sense of what the batsman's looking to do," director of cricket Giles White told the club website.

"Hopefully he plays a big part in our campaigns over the coming two years."