Chris Wood: Hampshire left-arm seamer signs new contract
-
- From the section Cricket
Hampshire left-arm seamer Chris Wood has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the Ageas Bowl until the end of the 2020 season.
The 28-year-old has taken 105 first-class wickets and 220 in limited-overs games for the club since 2010.
"He's become a very smart bowler who has a sense of what the batsman's looking to do," director of cricket Giles White told the club website.
"Hopefully he plays a big part in our campaigns over the coming two years."