Sri Lanka v England: First ODI abandoned after heavy rain

The second and final ODIs have rain reserve days

First ODI, Dambulla England 92-2 (15 overs): Bairstow 25, Root 25* Sri Lanka: Did not bat No result - match abandoned Scorecard

England's first one-day international against Sri Lanka was abandoned after 15 overs because of rain in Dambulla.

The tourists reached 92-2 before play was suspended at 11:15 BST, and the match was called off at 15:45 because of a wet outfield.

Openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy fell for 25 and 24 respectively in the space of five balls, before Joe Root made an unbeaten 25.

The second ODI takes place in Dambulla on Saturday at 05:30 BST.

A reserve day is scheduled for Sunday.

After Sri Lanka won the toss, Roy and Bairstow looked in fluent touch, hitting eight fours between them in as many overs, with Bairstow also striking off-spinner Akila Dananjaya for six.

Bairstow edged Nuwan Pradeep behind before Roy miscued Dananjaya, who bowls both off-spin and leg-spin, to be caught at mid-off.

Root accumulated quickly, while captain Eoin Morgan hit one four and a six before the players left the field with rain looming.

England and Sri Lanka play one Twenty20 international before a three-Test series starts on 6 November.