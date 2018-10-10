Max Waller: Somerset spinner signs two-year white ball contract

Max Waller helped Somerset reach T20 Finals Day in September

Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller has signed a new two-year white ball contract with the county.

The 30-year-old's deal is predominantly for the T20 Blast, but he will also be available for One-Day Cup selection.

Waller has taken 111 Twenty20 wickets in 111 matches since his debut in 2009.

"There's a genuine belief that this squad can achieve something great and I was always very keen to continue being a part of that," Wiltshire-born Waller told the club website.