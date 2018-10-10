Max Waller: Somerset spinner signs two-year white ball contract

Max Waller
Max Waller helped Somerset reach T20 Finals Day in September

Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller has signed a new two-year white ball contract with the county.

The 30-year-old's deal is predominantly for the T20 Blast, but he will also be available for One-Day Cup selection.

Waller has taken 111 Twenty20 wickets in 111 matches since his debut in 2009.

"There's a genuine belief that this squad can achieve something great and I was always very keen to continue being a part of that," Wiltshire-born Waller told the club website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you