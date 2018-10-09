Hampshire: Calvin Dickinson, Asher Hart and Chris Sole released

Calvin Dickinson missed the majority of the 2018 season through injury

Hampshire have released three players at the end of their contracts.

Wicketkeeper Calvin Dickinson, 21, all-rounder Asher Hart, 24, and Scotland international bowler Chris Sole, also 24, will leave the county.

But batsmen Ollie Soames and Harry Came have been offered their first professional contracts.

Opening batsman Soames, 22, featured in four County Championship Division One matches at the end of the season, scoring 69 runs in eight innings.

"It's that time of year where you have to make difficult decisions and sadly guys miss out," director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent.