Ben Charlesworth: Gloucestershire teenager signs three-year contract

Ben Charlesworth in action for England under-19s
Ben Charlesworth is currently sitting his A levels at school in Oxford

Gloucestershire teenage seam bowler Ben Charlesworth has signed a three-year contract with the county.

The 17-year-old impressed in the last four County Championship matches of 2018, taking four wickets, as well as playing for England Under-19s.

Charlesworth is currently in the middle of sitting his A levels at St Edward's School in Oxford.

"I'm excited about the future with our young squad and I am grateful to all who have supported me," he said.

