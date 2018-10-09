Billy Root: Brother of England captain Joe signs for Glamorgan

Batsman Billy Root spent two years on the MCC staff

Glamorgan have signed batsman Billy Root, the younger brother of England captain Joe, on a two-year contract.

Root, a product of the Yorkshire Academy, joins from Nottinghamshire where he has spent the last two seasons. subject to ECB registration.

Glamorgan said they were looking to sign two batsmen ahead of the 2019 summer.

"I believe I can make a big contribution to the side over the next few seasons," said Root.

Glamorgan finished bottom of the County Championship with 10 defeats in 14 matches in Division Two

The Welsh county were also last in the 50-over tournament and failed to qualify for the T20 Blast knockout stages.

Only Chris Cooke (606) and Kiran Carlson (567) managed more than 500 runs in the 2018 County Championship season.

"When I spoke to Hugh Morris (Glamorgan chief executive and director of cricket), he talked about the club's strategy to develop a young and exciting team and it's something I'm excited to be part of," Root said.

"Last season wasn't a great one for the club but there is a lot of talent here.

"I believe I can help us push for silverware in white-ball cricket, while we look to improve our results in the County Championship."

The left-hander averages more than 30 with the bat across all three formats and has recorded two first-class centuries.

"We are thrilled to secure Billy's signing," said Morris.

"Over the course of the campaign it became apparent we needed to supplement our batting stocks and in Billy we have signed a player who is still young but has experience playing Division One cricket and is hungry to succeed.

"He can play across all three formats which makes him an ideal signing for the club and will be a fantastic addition to the dressing room."