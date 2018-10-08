Mark Wood: England bowler lengthens run-up to reduce 'stress' on body

Mark Wood has taken 34 wickets in 34 ODIs for England

Sri Lanka v England, 1st ODI Venue: Dambulla Date: 10 Oct Time: 10:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and The Cricket Social on the BBC Sport website and app.

England bowler Mark Wood says he has lengthened his run-up to reduce the "stress" on his body in the build-up to the winter tour of Sri Lanka.

The 28-year-old is set to be part of the England team that faces the hosts on Wednesday in the first of five one-day international matches.

Wood has been working with England bowling coach Chris Silverwood.

"You can quickly disappear if you are trying to get a wicket every ball," said the Durham player.

Wood has taken 34 wickets in 34 ODI appearances for England, with a best of 4-33 against Australia last summer.

He said: "I said to him [Silverwood] that, although I'd played a few games for England, I hadn't taken loads of wickets. I'd taken one in a game, two in a game but I hadn't had that five-wicket haul.

"I was putting more stress than I needed to my body and having to ramp it up to get to my top speed.

"I just pushed my run-up back a bit and felt I could cruise into it a little bit better, and look for more rhythm rather than being at the top end forcing it."