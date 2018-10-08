Harry Dearden: Leicestershire batsman pens new one-year deal

Harry Dearden is one of three players to commit his future to the Foxes in recent weeks

Harry Dearden has signed a one-year contract extension at Leicestershire.

The 21-year-old left-hander becomes the latest player to commit his future to the club in recent weeks, following Mohammad Abbas and Neil Dexter.

Head coach Paul Nixon said: "We look forward to Harry continuing his development with us."

Dearden made his first-class debut in 2016 and is approaching 1,000 runs in all formats for the club, as well as offering a handy off-spin option.