Sri Lanka v England: Pick your England team for first Test

England's three-Test series in Sri Lanka begins in Galle on 6 November, with Joe Root's side facing plenty of questions over the make-up of their starting XI.

With the team having failed to win any of their past four away series, lining up without Alastair Cook for the first time since 2006 only adds to coach Trevor Bayliss and captain Root's selection headaches.

Who opens the batting? If Root bats at his preferred position of four, who will go in at three? How many spinners do you play?

Well, here is your chance to pick your team for the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Make your selection, share it with your friends and see how it compares when the players step out at Galle.

My England Team Who should be in England's side for the first Test against Sri Lanka? Choose your XI and share it with friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm Selection

Can't see this selector? Visit this page.

Only selections made by 08:00 GMT on 5 November will count towards the BBC Sport readers' XI, which will be published on 5 November.