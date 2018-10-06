England in Sri Lanka: Second warm-up match abandoned after heavy rain

A pool of water on the edge of the outfield at the P Sara Oval in Colombo, which forced England against a Sri Lanka Cricket XI to be abandoned
Heavy rain ensured no play was possible at the P Sara Oval in Colombo

England's second warm-up match for this month's one-day international series against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled after heavy rain.

They were due to face a Sri Lanka Cricket XI at Colombo's P Sara Oval.

Rain overnight and through the morning delayed the start, before the match was called off at 07:30 BST with pools of water on the edge of the outfield.

Eoin Morgan's side begin their five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Wednesday.

The tourists won a weather-affected first warm-up game on Friday by 43 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

"Adapting to conditions here is quite tricky and the more time you can spend out there the better you'll be for it," said all-rounder Chris Woakes.

"If they'd have played a weakened side, time in the middle would've still been better than not having it - some of the guys might be a little bit frustrated but we'll crack on."

