Ryan ten Doeschate: Essex captain signs new one-year deal

Ryan ten Doeschate scored 680 runs at an average of 37.77 in this season's County Championship

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate has signed a new contract at Chelmsford until the end of the 2019 season.

The all-rounder, 38, has spent his entire first-class career with the club and led them to the County Championship title in 2017, their first in 25 years.

The Netherlands international averages 47.16 with the bat in first-class cricket and has taken 212 wickets.

"My affinity for Essex just grows stronger and I'm really pleased with the way we're developing," he said.