Gloucestershire batsman Miles Hammond signs two-year contract extension
-
- From the section Cricket
Gloucestershire's Miles Hammond has signed a new contract until the end of the 2020 season.
The left-handed batsman, 22, scored 474 runs at an average of 34 in County Championship Division Two this summer, including a maiden century.
He also made 313 runs in 14 T20 Blast appearances with a strike rate of 155.
"It was a breakthrough year for Miles. We look forward to working with him and continuing his development," said head coach Richard Dawson.