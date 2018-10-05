Ben Cotton: Northamptonshire fast bowler signs new one-year contract

Ben Cotton was released by Derbyshire prior to the start of this season

Pace bowler Ben Cotton has signed a new one-year deal with Northamptonshire.

The ex-Derbyshire seamer, 25, claimed a career-best 5-48 in the Championship win over Sussex last month, having moved to Northants earlier in the year.

"There's no doubt Ben is very hungry for another opportunity in the county game," said head coach David Ripley.

"He showed his quality in the three first-team matches he played for us after having a fine season in the second XI."