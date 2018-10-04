Nick Compton: Middlesex and Ex-England batsman retires from playing

Nick Compton scored two centuries for England, which came in successive Tests against New Zealand in March 2013

Former England batsman Nick Compton has announced his retirement.

The 35-year-old right-hander played 16 Tests between November 2012 and June 2016, scoring 775 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 28.70.

He made his first-class debut for Middlesex in 2004 and spent five years with Somerset before rejoining the north London club at the end of 2014.

Compton, a regular pundit on BBC Radio 5 live, did not feature for the Lord's side during the 2018 campaign.

"The pinnacle of my career was following in my grandfather Denis Compton's footsteps, having achieved my dream of playing and winning Test series for England," he told the Middlesex website.

"I am particularly proud of our series victory in India [in 2012], the first time in 28 years an England team had won in India.

"There have been some challenges that I have had to confront, but in spite of these I feel incredibly fortunate.

"Winning the County Championship at Lord's on the final day of the 2016 season for Middlesex provided all involved with an experience that we will savour for the rest of our lives."

