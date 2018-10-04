Northamptonshire contracts for Tom Sole and Charlie Thurston

Tom Sole
Tom Sole, who is the son of rugby union legend David Sole, has played five ODIs for Scotland

Northamptonshire have given contracts to Scotland off-spinner Tom Sole and batsman Charlie Thurston.

Sole, 22, has penned a two-year contract while 22-year-old Thurston has been given a one-year summer contract.

"Obviously Tom's season was ravaged by his ankle problem, but we see him as a very strong white-ball cricketer," head coach David Ripley said.

"Charlie had a very strong white-ball season in our second XI which earned him some first-team opportunities."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you