Women's World Twenty20 2018: England name three uncapped players in squad

England beat New Zealand in July to win the women's Twenty20 tri-series that also included South Africa

ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018 Venues: Guyana, St Lucia, Antigua Dates: 9-24 November Coverage: In-play highlights on the BBC Sport website & app; Test Match Special commentary on every game on BBC Radio, BBC Sport website & app

England have named three uncapped players in their squad for the ICC Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies next month.

Loughborough Lightning left-arm spinners Kirstie Gordon and Linsey Smith are included, as is all-rounder Sophia Dunkley, who helped Surrey Stars win the Women's Super League this year.

Amy Jones will keep wicket with Sarah Taylor missing the event as part of the ongoing management of her anxiety.

The tournament runs from 9-24 November.

Aberdeenshire-born Gordon played for Scotland in last year's World Cup Qualifier, though she remains uncapped at full international level as those matches did not have one-day international status.

The 20-year-old was the Super League's leading wicket-taker this year with 17, while Smith, 23, took 11 wickets in as many matches for Lightning and Dunkley, 20, provides a leg-spinning option.

Alex Hartley, Georgia Elwiss and Laura Marsh, all World Cup winners in 2017, were not included England's 15-strong squad, while left-arm seamer Katie George, who impressed after making her T20 and ODI debuts this year, also misses out.

An 'exciting time' - and a DRS debut

Having played for Scotland in 2017, Gordon was the Super League's top wicket-taker in 2017 as unfancied Loughborough Lightning reached the final

England begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in St Lucia on 10 November, with defending champions and hosts West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh also in Group A.

Group B consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland.

Heather Knight will captain England, who won the inaugural Women's World T20 in 2009 and beat India to win the World Cup in the 50-over format last year.

"It's always an exciting time when any England squad is announced but especially when there are three newcomers included," said coach Mark Robinson.

"Sophia, Kirstie and Linsey have all had outstanding summers domestically and impressed when they have been in and around the group. All three will bring something different to the squad.

"Everyone is looking forward to the challenges ahead and we can't wait to get out there and get started."

It will be the first time that a Women's World T20 will be held as a stand-alone tournament without a men's competition being played in parallel - while the Decision Review System will be used for the first time at a World T20 event, with all 23 games broadcast live.

England squad for ICC Women's World Twenty20: Heather Knight (Berkshire, capt), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Sophia Dunkley (Middlesex), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Tash Farrant (Kent), Kirstie Gordon (Nottinghamshire), Jenny Gunn (Warwickshire), Dani Hazell (Yorkshire), Amy Jones (Warwickshire, wk), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Linsey Smith (Sussex), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex).