Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest Indian to hit debut Test century

India batsman Shaw, 18, plays down Tendulkar comparisons

Teenager Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to make a century on his Test debut on day one of the first Test against West Indies in Rajkot.

Shaw, 18, reached his hundred off just 99 balls, hitting 15 fours, to surpass the record of Abbas Ali Baig.

The opener is also the fourth youngest player of all time to hit a debut ton and the second youngest Indian to make a Test century after Sachin Tendulkar.

He eventually fell for 134, caught and bowled by Devendra Bishoo.

India are hosting West Indies in a two-match Test series.

After KL Rahul was dismissed lbw by Shannon Gabriel for a duck, Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara put on a double hundred partnership.

Baig was 20 years 131 days old when he made a century on his debut against England at Old Trafford in 1959, with Shaw 18 years 329 days old.

All-time leading Test runscorer Tendulkar, to whom Shaw has been compared, was 17 years 112 days old when he hit his first Test century against England at Old Trafford in 1990.

Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Ashraful is the youngest debut Test centurion, with Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza and Pakistan's Saleem Malik the other two players to achieve the feat at a younger age than Shaw.