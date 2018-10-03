Reece Topley: Left-arm seamer leaves Hampshire after three-year spell

Injury-hit Reece Topley played just two County Championship matches in three seasons for Hampshire

Left-arm seam bowler Reece Topley has left Hampshire following three years with the Division One side.

The 24-year-old, who has been sidelined since July after undergoing surgery on a stress fracture in his back, featured 21 times for the club in all formats.

The former Essex man has played 10 one-day internationals and six Twenty20 internationals for England, the most recent of which was in March 2016.

He took 25 wickets at an average of 38.48 across all formats for Hampshire.

"Midway through the 2018 season Reece made it apparent that he wanted to pursue his career elsewhere," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told the club website.

"We wish him well."