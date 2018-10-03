George Drissell: Teenage spinner signs Gloucestershire contract

George Drissell made his first-class debut for Gloucestershire in August 2017

Gloucestershire off-spinner George Drissell has signed a two-year professional deal with the club.

The 19-year-old academy graduate made five appearances in the County Championship this year, taking four wickets at an average of 68.

"The club and the players in the changing room have a real ambition to go forward," he told the club website.

"I'm excited to see what the future holds for me as a player at this club and what this young team has to offer."