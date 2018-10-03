John Anderson: Ireland batsman retires from international & inter-provincial cricket

John Anderson scored 933 runs in 19 first-class matches for Ireland

Ireland batsman John Anderson has announced his retirement from cricket.

The 35-year-old, who played 26 times for Ireland, has stepped down from international and inter-provincial cricket.

Anderson's best first-class score was 127 against the Netherlands in 2013 and his last appearance for Ireland was against Scotland in November 2017.

He is married to current Irish women's international Isobel Joyce, whose brother Ed retired earlier this year.

"Now feels like the right time to move on with my life and I am excited to see what the future holds," said Anderson, who was born in Durban, South Africa.

"It has been an honour and privilege to play for Ireland and it is one of the proudest achievements of my life.

"I am immensely proud of all my contributions to the team, especially those in the Intercontinental Cup.

"I'd like to thank those at Cricket Ireland who believed in me and gave me the chance to play international cricket.

"I'd like to thank my family and close friends who have supported and encouraged me during my career. Most of all I'd like to thank my wife, Isobel, for her constant support and motivation, and for always pushing me to achieve my dream of playing international cricket."

At provincial level, Anderson captained Leinster Lightning to back to back treble wins in 2016 and 2017 and his final appearance was in helping Lightning to win the IP50 Trophy for the fifth consecutive time.