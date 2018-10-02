Michael Vaughan expects strong candidates for Scotland head coach job

Scotland beat England in June in Edinburgh

"Strong candidates" will be vying to be Scotland's new head coach, says former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Grant Bradburn stepped down last month after leading Scotland to the World T20 and victory over England.

Vaughan said: "It's a good job. There will be many coaches who will see it is as an opportunity to drive an associate nation forward.

"You know if you do a good job anywhere, people will be looking at you."

Bradburn, 52, spent more than four years in charge of Scotland before leaving to become Pakistan assistant coach.

Vaughan suggested former England all-rounder and team-mate Paul Collingwood, who retired last week, as a possible replacement.

"Paul Collingwood, maybe. There's a name for you," Vaughan said.

"It's a really good job for someone to grab hold of and try and drag Scottish cricket forward."