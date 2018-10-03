Sri Lanka v England: TMS launches Cricket Social for England tour

Phil Tufnell and Jonathan Agnew will be part of the Cricket Social

Stars of Test Match Special will present a new, interactive cricket show during England's tour of Sri Lanka.

The Cricket Social will be streamed on the BBC Sport website and app and will feature Jonathan Agnew, Michael Vaughan, James Anderson, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Phil Tufnell and Andy Zaltzman.

The show will complement the popular live text service on the BBC Sport website and app and will allow fans to get directly involved with the coverage.

It will be just one of a number of ways that the BBC will provide coverage of the tour, which begins on Wednesday, 10 October with the first one-day international in Dambulla.

There will be live updates from reporters at the matches in Sri Lanka on BBC Radio 5 live and other outlets and the day's action will be rounded up in the definitive TMS podcast with cricket correspondent Agnew and former England captain Vaughan.

Ben Gallop, head of BBC Radio and Digital Sport, said: "We know how popular the BBC Sport website is as a way for fans to follow the cricket.

"We want to build on that and we're delighted our new show, the Cricket Social, will give fans a chance to hear their favourite TMS broadcasters, like Aggers and Michael Vaughan, give their expert view on England's tour of Sri Lanka and take part in discussions around all the big issues in the sport."

England play five one-day internationals, one Twenty20 and three Tests in Sri Lanka. The first Cricket Social will be during the first ODI on 10 October.