Riki Wessels: Worcestershire sign Notts batsman on three-year deal

Riki Wessels averaged 28.40 in County Championship Division One for Nottinghamshire this season

Worcestershire have signed batsman Riki Wessels on a three-year deal from Nottinghamshire.

Notts released Wessels, 32, from his contract with them to facilitate the move, just over a week after Joe Clarke left Worcestershire for Trent Bridge.

He joined Notts from Northamptonshire in 2011 and helped them win both the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast in 2017.

"I'm looking forward to starting another chapter of my career at a club I've a lot of admiration for," he said.

Wessels is dropping down a division to join T20 Blast winners Worcestershire, who were relegated from the County Championship top flight, while Notts stayed up by the narrowest of margins.

Although born in Australia, Wessels was granted UK citizenship in 2016 and as all-rounder Wayne Parnell has now agreed a Kolpak deal with the club, Worcestershire will still be able to recruit an overseas player for 2019.