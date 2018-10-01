Gary Wilson: Derbyshire release wicketkeeper by mutual consent

Gary Wilson captained Derbyshire Falcons to the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast in 2017

Derbyshire have release wicketkeeper Gary Wilson by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old Ireland international joined the Division Two side from Surrey in 2016 and scored 1,281 runs in 50 matches.

Wilson, who had a year left on his deal, will now return to Ireland.

"With Ireland gaining full ICC membership and being part of the future tours programme, coupled with my young family, this is a good opportunity to move home," he told the club website.