Aron Nijjar signs contract extension at Essex

Aron Nijjar
Aron Nijjar graduated from Cardiff University last year

Left-arm spinner Aron Nijjar has signed a contract extension at Essex

The new deal will see the 24-year-old remain at Chelmsford until the end of next season

Head coach Anthony McGrath said: "He has a lot of potential and we know how dangerous he can be with both ball and bat, so we're thrilled to see him stay

Nijjar made his first-class debut against Leicestershire in 2015 and has taken 16 wickets, while averaging 26.11 with the bat.

He played in last week's one-wicket win over Surrey at The Oval as a substitute fielder and took a catch to dismiss Jason Roy for 128 during the third day's play.

