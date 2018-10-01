Will Fraine: Yorkshire sign Nottinghamshire opener on three-year deal

Will Fraine played seven Twenty20 matches for Notts in 2018 and has made five first-class appearances in his career

Yorkshire have signed Nottinghamshire opening batsman Will Fraine.

The 22-year-old, who has agreed a three-year deal at Headingley, was part of the Yorkshire academy before moving away to go to school and university.

Having played first class cricket for Durham MCCU, he joined Notts in May and hit 30 against Surrey in the County Championship in July.

"He's a talented young batsman," Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon told the club website.

"He's very much someone with the future in mind and hopefully he'll develop in to an outstanding cricketer for us,"

Huddersfield-born Fraine said it had been his ambition to one day wear the White Rose.

"I never thought I would play for Yorkshire, but I've always had the dream to do it. So it really is like a dream come true," he said.

"There's always that pull of being a Yorkie lad. All my friends speak of one day playing for Yorkshire. I never thought it would happen because I made my own way elsewhere."