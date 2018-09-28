India beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup final

Kedar Jadhav retired with an injury, but returned to guide India to victory

Asia Cup final, Dubai Bangladesh 222 (48.3 overs): Das 121 (117), Kuldeep 3-45 India 223-7 (50 overs): Rohit 48, Karthik 37 India won by three wickets Scorecard

Kedar Jadhav took India to a thrilling final-ball victory over Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai.

As India chased 223, Jadhav retired hurt with an injury to his right leg but returned at the fall of the seventh wicket with nine needed from 11 balls.

That became one off the last ball, with leg byes off Jadhav's pads getting India home.

Bangladesh were earlier bowled out for 222 - Liton Das made a century - but they lost all 10 wickets for 102 runs.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-45 and Jadhav took 3-41 with his off-breaks.

The same pair were at the crease when India completed the chase, one that was hampered by the fall of regular wickets.

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma made 48, Dinesh Karthik 37 and MS Dhoni 36.

After Jadhav left with his injury, Ravindra Jadeja added 23 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar 21.

With only nine needed from the final 12 balls, Bhuvneshwar edged left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman behind, and the equation went to eight runs from seven balls until Jadhav cut for two.

Off-spinner Mahmudullah bowled the final over and, though the fourth delivery was a dot, Kuldeep managed to give the strike back to Jadhav, who missed the final ball, but saw it flick off his pads away to the boundary.