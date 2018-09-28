Lancashire release Simon Kerrigan, Karl Brown & Arron Lilley after relegation

Simon Kerrigan was a surprise inclusion for England against Australia in 2013

Relegated Lancashire have released Simon Kerrigan, Karl Brown and Arron Lilley at the end of their contracts.

Slow left-armer Kerrigan, 29, made his only England Test appearance against Australia in 2013 and was loaned out to Northamptonshire last season.

He announced earlier this season he was putting his playing career on hold to take up a coaching post at Lancashire.

Batsman Brown, 30, and all-rounder Lilley, 27, have had limited County Championship opportunities this season.

Lancashire were relegated in the final round of County Championship matches, despite victory over Hampshire putting the Red Rose level on points with Nottinghamshire, who stayed up by virtue of having won more games.