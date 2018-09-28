Warwickshire: Andy Umeed and Sunny Singh released by promoted Bears

Andy Umeed (left) and Sunny Singh did not make an appearance in Warwickshire's Division two promotion campaign

Warwickshire have released opener Andy Umeed and spinner Sunny Singh following promotion back to Division One in the County Championship.

Umeed and Singh, both 22, made appearances in the Bears' side relegated to Division Two a year ago, but neither has figured this season.

"Andy and Sunny both played first-team cricket in 2017," said Warwickshire sport director Ashley Giles.

"Unfortunately they've not been able to push for further opportunities."

He added: "We're always disappointed when we release players who have come through our pathway."

Glasgow-born Umeed made six Championship appearances in 2018, including his maiden century against Durham, and a further eight in 2017, capped by his 113 in the day-night game against Lancashire, at 392 balls and six hour and 14 minutes, the second slowest century in first-class cricket history.

Singh was born in India but brought up in Birmingham and took 13 wickets in four Championship appearances in 2017, including two five-wicket hauls in the defeats by Hampshire and Somerset.