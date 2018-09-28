Sam Curran: England all-rounder rewarded with central contract

Curran's left-arm swing helped England to victory over India

Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran has been rewarded with his first central contract by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The 20-year-old made his Test debut in June against Pakistan.

He was then named player of the series against India after scoring 272 runs and taking 11 wickets to help England win the 4-1 series.

Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid have been given contracts covering both Test and white-ball cricket.

They join Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes in having contracts covering both formats of the game.

Curran's older brother Tom has been given an incremental contract for the next 12 months.

Test specialists and those playing in all forms of the game will have their salaries paid in full by the ECB while those on white-ball contracts will receive their supplement on top of their county salary.

Under the structure, players in both formats will receive a 'ranking' based on their performances on the pitch, as well as a number of other factors, including off-field contribution, fielding and fitness. Those rankings will then correlate with the level of remuneration.

Test-match contracts: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

ODI/T20 contracts: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Incremental contract: Tom Curran (Surrey).